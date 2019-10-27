Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Oman vs Jersey Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 40 Group B OMN vs JER at Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 40 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, spirited Oman will square off against Jersey at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Oman needs to win against Jersey to seal their berth for a trip to Australia next year. They have so far lost only to Ireland who are currently at the top of the points table in Group B. Jersey, on the other hand, are at the fifth place and will need a huge win in order to have a chance to still qualify for the World Cup next year. The Live Streaming of Cricket will be available on Hotstar App.

TOSS – The toss between Oman and Jersey will take place at 3.15 PM (IST).

Time: 3.40 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

My Dream11 Team

Jonty Jenner (VC), Nick Greenwood, Aqib Ilyas (C), Aamir Kaleem, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood, Jake Dunford (WK), Charles Perchard, Elliot Miles, Anthony Hawkins Kay and Bilal Khan.

OMN vs JER Probable Playing XIs

Jersey: Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Jake Dunford (WK), Benjamin Ward, Dominic Blampied, Corey Bisson, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Charles Perchard (C), Elliot Miles

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Aamir Kaleem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Khurram Nawaz, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

SQUADS

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Aamir Kaleem, Suraj Kumar (wk), Khurram Nawaz, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Jay Odedra, Mehran Khan.

Jersey: Harrison Carlyon, Nick Ferraby, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Jake Dunford (wk), Benjamin Ward, Dominic Blampied, Corey Bisson, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Charles Perchard (C), Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, William Robertson, Julius Sumerauer, Nick Greenwood.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ OMN Dream11 Team/ JER Dream11 Team/ Oman Dream11 Team/ Jersey Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.