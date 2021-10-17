Muscat, Oman: Hosts Oman take on newbies Papua New Guinea in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Oman are in good form and would love to get off the mark with a win. In the second match at the same venue, Bangladesh will lock horns with a confident Scotland side in a Group B encounter.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Want to Keep it Simple And Not Bowl 24 Different Deliveries, Says Mitchell Starc

When are the Oman vs Papua New Guinea & Bangladesh vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches?

The Oman vs Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh vs Scotland matches will take place on Sunday, October 17 in India. Also Read - OMN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – Oman vs Papua New Guinea, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Al Amerat Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 17 Sunday

What are the timings of the Oman vs Papua New Guinea & Bangladesh vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches ?

The Oman vs Papua New Guinea match will start at 3:30 PM IST and the Bangladesh vs Scotland match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - BAN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Match 2: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bangladesh vs Scotland Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Al Amerat Cricket Ground 7.30 PM IST October 17 Sunday

Where are the Oman vs Papua New Guinea & Bangladesh vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches being played?

The Oman vs Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh vs Scotland matches will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Oman.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Oman vs Papua New Guinea & Bangladesh vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches ?

The Oman vs Papua New Guinea & Bangladesh vs Scotland matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the Oman vs Papua New Guinea & Bangladesh vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches ?

The Oman vs Papua New Guinea & Bangladesh vs Scotland matches live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.