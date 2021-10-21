Muscat, Oman: It comes down to Scotland and Oman for a place in the Super 12 as both sides take centre-stage in the final Round 1 Group B match. While Scotland will start the game as the clear favourites, Oman will have home support to fall back on in what could be their biggest fixture in history. With both teams keen to seal a place in the main tournament, a cracking game beckons in Al Amerat. Scotland are currently sitting at the top of the table with 4 points from 2 matches and Oman are placed second with 2 points.Also Read - OMN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Match 10: Captain, Vice-Captain – Oman vs Scotland, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Al Amerat Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 21 Thursday

When is the Oman vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match ?

The Oman vs Scotland match will take place on Thursday, October 21 in India.

What is the timing of the Oman vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match ?

The Oman vs Scotland match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the Oman vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match being played?

The Oman vs Scotland match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Oman.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Oman vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match ?

The Oman vs Scotland match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the Oman vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match ?

The Oman vs Scotland match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Probable Playing XI

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Kashyap Prajapati, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Ayan Khan, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah and Fayyaz Butt.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matt Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Ali Evans and Brad Wheal.