Oman vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 8 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch OMA vs ZIM in India online and on TV channel

OMA vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 8 LIVE: Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe team will look to make a winning return in the tournament as they take on Jatinder Singh-led Oman at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on Monday.

Zimbabwe will take on Oman in T20 World Cup 2026 match No. 8 at SSC ground in Colombo on Monday. (Source: X)

Zimbabwe will look to make a triumphant return to the T20 World Cup stage as they begin their Group B campaign against Oman in match No. 8 at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Monday. Sikandar Raza’s side had missed out on qualification in the T20 World Cup 2024 edition while Oman are making their second successive appearance in the tournament after featuring in the Asia Cup 2025 as well.

The Zimbabwe outfit is a mix of youth and experience with veterans like Brendan Taylor and Graeme Cremer returning to the T20 World Cup stage after many years. “It’s how when we leave these youngsters, what sort of messages, what sort of grooming we did for them, what sort of a culture and environment we left for them to follow on, what sort of a team bonding and how to manage your teammates and how to deal with them and things like that,” Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said in the pre-match press conference in Colombo.

“So there’s a lot more that goes in building a team rather than just the performances. Even if it’s the last World Cup for three of us, I think all three of us can hold our head high and I think we have done a fantastic job in building a team and the culture and the environment around the boys, so that even when we are gone, they can take the team forward in the dignified and honorable way and hopefully achieve a lot more success,” he added.

However, Zimbabwe have only managed to win one out of their last five matches while Oman have lost only one out of their last 5 games. The 22-year-old Brian Bennett will be one to watch from the Zimbabwean side after he hammered a 56 off 28 balls against the same opponents in a T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match. In the last 10 matches, he is averaging 40.5 with a strike-rate of 152.25.

Here are our Group B matches in the @ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which kicked off on 7 February 2026. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/qSkNHRgT7y — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) February 8, 2026

Here are all the details about Oman vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 8…

When is Oman vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 8 going to take place?

The Oman vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 8 will take place on Monday, February 9.

Where is Oman vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 8 going to take place?

The Oman vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 8 will be held at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo.

What time will Oman vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 8 start?

The Oman vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 8 will begin at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Oman vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 8 LIVE on TV in India?

The Oman vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 8 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Oman vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 8 in India?

The Oman vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 8 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Oman vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match no 8 Predicted 11

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed, Jay Odedra

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava

