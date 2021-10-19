OMN vs BAN Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Oman vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's OMN vs BAN at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman: In match no. 6 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament, 'Asian Tigers' Bangladesh will take on hosts Oman in a must-win contest at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 OMN vs BAN match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 19. Oman secured two crucial points on Sunday as they defeated PNG by ten wickets. Batting first, Papua ended up with just 129 runs and Oman comfortably chased the target within 14 overs without losing any wicket. Bangladesh, on the other hand, was outplayed by Scotland in their opening game by 6 runs. They leaked plenty of runs at the death and their batters played some loose shots which in the end made them lose the game. Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OMN vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, OMN vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, OMN vs BAN Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Oman vs Bangladesh, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between Bangladesh and Oman will take place at 7 PM IST – October 19.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

OMN vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Musfiqur Rahim

Batters – Liton Das, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Afif Hossain

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers – Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Kaleemullah

OMN vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Oman: Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Musfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.

OMN vs BAN Live Streaming Details, TV Broadcast

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

OMN vs BAN Squads

Oman: Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood (Captain), Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khurram Nawaz, Fayyaz Butt, Suraj Kumar, Nestor Dhamba, Sufyan Mehmood.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (Captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain.

