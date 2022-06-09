OMN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction, 2019 United States Tri-Nation Series Fantasy Hints

ONM vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction, 2019 United States Tri-Nation Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Oman vs Nepal, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Prairie View Cricket Complex, Waller County, 9 PM IST June 9, ThursdayAlso Read - Dream11 Team Oman vs Nepal, Match 10, Oman Pentangular T20I Series – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match OMN vs NEP at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat

Here is the 2019 United States Tri-Nation Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OMN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction, OMN vs NEP Fantasy Cricket Prediction, OMN vs NEP Playing 11s 2019 United States Tri-Nation Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Oman vs Nepal, Fantasy Playing Tips –2019 United States Tri-Nation Series.

OMN vs NEP My Dream 11 Team

M Kushi, B Bhandari, K Bhurtel, J Singh, K Prajapati, A Khan, Khawa-Ali, Z Maqsood, D Singh-Airee, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Captain: K Prajapati Vice Captain: A Khan

OMN vs NEP Probable Playing XI

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ayaan Khan, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Shoaib Khan

Nepal: Pawan Sarraf, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari (wk), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Bhim Sharki