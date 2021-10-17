OMN vs PNG Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

Oman vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s OMN vs PNG at Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Oman: Oman will lock horns with Papua New Guinea at the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Hosts Oman will be featuring for the second time in the Mega event, whereas Papua New Guinea will be making their first appearance in the biggest stage of the shortest format of the game. Oman have done well in recent times whereas newbies, Papua New Guinea have lost both of their warm-up games leading up to their World Cup opener. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OMN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction, OMN vs PNG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, OMN vs PNG Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Oman vs Papua New Guinea, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.Also Read - It's Hard to Look Past Tabraiz Shamsi as The Best Spinner in T20 World Cup: Samuel Badree

Time: 3.30 PM IST. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin Has Been Rewarded For Reviving His White Ball Skills, Says Virat Kohli

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Oman. Also Read - IND vs PAK WC T20: The Stakes Are Always High When India, Pakistan Play Together, Says Ajit Agarkar

OMN vs PNG My Dream11 Team

Naseem Khushi, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Sese Bau, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Chad Soper

Captain: Assad Vala, Vice-Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood.

OMN vs PNG Probable Playing XIs

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Ayyan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Naseem Khushi(wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Fayyaz Butt, Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

OMN vs PNG Squads

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Nawaz Khan.

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Kipling Doriga, Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner.