Oman vs Scotland Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s OMN vs SCO at Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Oman: Oman will lock horns with Scotland in the 10th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Hosts, Oman are placed second in the group with 2 points from 2 matches and Scotland are sitting at the top of the table with 4 points from their first two games. A win for Scotland will guarantee them a place in the Super 12s. Oman will have to buckle up and go all out for a top-2 place as Bangladesh are playing catch-up with them. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OMN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, OMN vs SCO Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, OMN vs SCO Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Oman vs Scotland, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Inzamam-ul-Haq Picks India as Best Suited to Win in Gulf Conditions

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Oman.

OMN vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Matthew Cross, George Munsey, Kashyap Prajapati, Kyle Coetzer, Zeeshan Maqsood, Richie Berrington, Aqib Ilyas, Bilal Khan, Josh Davey, Bradley Wheal, Mark Watt.

Captain: Kyle Coetzer. Vice-captain: Aqib Ilyas.

OMN vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Oman: Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal.

OMN vs SCO Squads

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Nawaz Khan.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Safyaan Sharif.