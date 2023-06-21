By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain – Oman vs United Arab Emirates, Today’s Playing 11s, Bulowayo 12:30 PM IST June 21 Wed
Dream11 Team Prediction
OMN vs UAE, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain – Oman vs United Arab Emirates, Today’s Playing 11s, Bulowayo 12:30 PM IST June 21 Wed:
ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Match 8 Dream11 Guru Tips and OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, OMN vs UAE Fantasy Cricket Prediction 8th game, OMN vs UAE Probable XIs ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Oman vs United Arab Emirates, Fantasy Playing Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023.
TOSS: The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 toss between Oman vs United Arab Emirates will take place at 12:00 PM IST – on June 21.
Time: 12:30 PM IST.
Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club
OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Predictions
Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind
Batters: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Muhammad Waseem (c)
All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Zeeshan Maqsood (vc), Aqib Ilyas, Basil Hameed
Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Zahoor Khan, Fayyaz Butt
OMN vs UAE Probable Playing XI
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt
UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah
Squads:
Oman Squad: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Sandeep Goud, Rafiullah, Samay Shrivastava, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Kaleemullah
United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem(c), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind(w), Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Ethan DSouza, Aryansh Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma
