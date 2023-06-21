Home

Sports

OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain – Oman vs United Arab Emirates, Today’s Playing 11s, Bulowayo 12:30 PM IST June 21 Wed

OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain – Oman vs United Arab Emirates, Today’s Playing 11s, Bulowayo 12:30 PM IST June 21 Wed

ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction - Match 8 Dream11 Guru Tips and OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, OMN vs UAE Fantasy Cricket Prediction 8th game, OMN vs UAE Probable XIs ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Oman vs United Arab Emirates, Fantasy Playing Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

OMN vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, & Injury Updates for World Cup Qualifiers, Match 8.

Dream11 Team Prediction

OMN vs UAE, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain – Oman vs United Arab Emirates, Today’s Playing 11s, Bulowayo 12:30 PM IST June 21 Wed:

ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Match 8 Dream11 Guru Tips and OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, OMN vs UAE Fantasy Cricket Prediction 8th game, OMN vs UAE Probable XIs ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Oman vs United Arab Emirates, Fantasy Playing Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

You may like to read

TOSS: The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 toss between Oman vs United Arab Emirates will take place at 12:00 PM IST – on June 21.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club

OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Predictions

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Muhammad Waseem (c)

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Zeeshan Maqsood (vc), Aqib Ilyas, Basil Hameed

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Zahoor Khan, Fayyaz Butt

OMN vs UAE Probable Playing XI

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah

Squads:

Oman Squad: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Sandeep Goud, Rafiullah, Samay Shrivastava, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Kaleemullah

United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem(c), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind(w), Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Ethan DSouza, Aryansh Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.