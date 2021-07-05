Football Delhi will launch the ’37 Plus League’, involving retired players, from August 3 this year to mark the 37th birthday of Indian team striker Sunil Chhetri. Football Delhi has been celebrating Chhetri’s birthday as ‘Delhi Football Day’ since 2018. Also Read - Indian Football Team Captain Sunil Chhetri Signs New Two-Year Deal With Bengaluru FC

Football Delhi, following its executive committee meeting on July 4, issued a statement, saying, "As Indian national team captain, Sunil Chhetri, is turning 37 on 3rd August 2021, we named the league '37 Plus League' in his honour. This league will be played on Saturdays and Sundays, lasting 8-10 weeks with 8-10 teams."

"37 Plus League is yet another initiative of Football Delhi to actively promote football in Delhi and, with the start of this league, retired players in Delhi will have a platform to come together and express their love, passion, experience, and continue to be active with the game," said Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran.

“It is our honour and privilege to celebrate the Football Delhi Day on 3rd August, the birthday of Sunil Chhetri. This initiative will greatly motivate 37-plus age group to remain physically active through football as Sunil is an inspiring leader, still performing like a 25-year-old for the Indian team and BFC (Bengaluru FC).”

The executive committee also decided to start the qualifying competition for Senior Division League clubs from July 20 to nominate two teams from Delhi in the 2nd Division I-League competition to be held in Bengaluru.