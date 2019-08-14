Former world champion pugilist Mike Tyson’s career was full of controversies and scandals, which saw him get branded as ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’.

Tyson, who has now entered the cannabis business in California, where smoking marijuana is legal, has revealed the amount he spends on weed every month.

The 53-year-old has revealed that he smokes weed amounting to $40,000 dollar per month which comes to around Rs 28 lakh in Indian currency.

Along with his fellow cannabis advocate Eben Britton, Tyson co-hosted a podcast titled Hot Boxin where he asked: “What do we smoke a month? It’s about 40,000 dollars?”

Replying to Tyson, Britton said: “We smoke 10 tonnes of weed on the ranch a month. It’s non stop, every second we are smoking.”

“Ain’t that crazy,” Tyson commented.

Tyson reigned as the undisputed world heavyweight champion and holds the record of being the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title at 20 years, four months and 22 days. He won his first 19 professional fights by knockout or stoppage, 12 of them in the first round.