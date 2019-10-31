India cricketer Rohit Sharma, who will lead the hosts for the Bangladesh Twenty20 International series in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli (rested for the series), loves spending quality time with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.

On Halloween (October 31), Ritika Sajdeh posted a cute picture on Instagram of herself, Rohit and the baby girl wishing fans Happy Halloween. “Happy Halloween from our little @realmadrid player,” Ritika wrote and attached a heart and the traditional pumpkin emoji which resembles Halloween.

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween from our little @realmadrid player ❤️🎃 A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh) on Oct 30, 2019 at 8:23pm PDT

Halloween is an annual holiday celebrated each year in the United States on October 31. It originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts.

Rohit, who arrived with the Indian team in New Delhi – venue for the first T20I against Bangladesh – said that the Delhi environment has not affected him much.

“I have just landed and haven’t had time to assess. As far as I know the game is to be played on 3rd and will be played. We didn’t have any problem when we played the Test match here (against Sri Lanka). We are not aware of the exact discussion and I haven’t had any problem,” Rohit told reporters upon his arrival.

Reportedly, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital is not showing much signs of improvement in the national capital.

“The match shouldn’t be a major problem as it is a night match, but the issue is the training (set for the mornings) and you could see optional training sessions on both the days if the weather doesn’t improve. This isn’t a fresh season and the players have already been playing so some gym sessions should be enough to get them up and running after the Diwali break. And even if you have the senior players coming in on Saturday — eve of the game — it could be just to gauge the playing conditions. But again, all that depends on the weather conditions,” a source in the know of developments, was quoted as saying by IANS.