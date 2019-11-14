Indian sprinter Dutee Chand made it to the TIME 100 Next list of most influential persons in the world and India’s first openly gay athlete was showered with praise on social media.

TIME Magazine revealed the first-ever TIME 100 Next list, a new expansion of the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world. The list highlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, and more.

Congratulations ace sprinter from #Odisha @DuteeChand for making it to @TIME magazine’s #Time100Next list of influencers who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism. #Odisha is proud of your achievements. Best wishes. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 13, 2019

Ecstatic and Humbled!

Honoured to be in Time 100 Next 2019. On the track, I’ll sprint🏃

Off the track, I’ll fight🤼

Fight for Inclusion, Equality, Rights and dignity of People. #loveislove https://t.co/8aA5jxiJUu — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) November 13, 2019

About Chand, TIME wrote, “On the track, Dutee Chand sprints. Off the track, she fights. The 100-m runner from India is preparing to make her second Olympic appearance, in 2020 in Tokyo. In July, she became the first Indian sprinter to win the 100-m at the World University Games. But back in 2014, Chand was effectively banned from competition because of her high natural testosterone levels; she appealed the verdict and won a precedent-setting case. This year, Chand announced she was in a same-sex relationship, making her the first openly gay athlete in India’s history. For a country that decriminalized homosexuality just a year ago, Chand’s revelation was a notable step forward: Vogue India named her the nation’s Sportsperson of the Year.

The U.S. political figures featured on the list include Pete Buttigieg, Kyrsten Sinema, Lauren Underwood, Dan Crenshaw, Francis Suarez, Elise Stefanik, Josh Hawley, and more. International political leaders on the TIME 100 Next list include: Carlos Alvarado Quesada, Magid Magid, Shinjiro Koizumi, Jesse Klaver, Tabata Amaral, Bobi Wine, and more.

This year’s list features 53 women, including Ali Stroker, Emma Chamberlain, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, Aly Raisman, Amanda Nguyen, Keke Palmer, Vanessa Luna, Regan Smith, Paula Jofré, Mei Mei Hu, Audrey Gelman, Camille François, Lili Reinhart, Camila Cabello, and more. Figure skater Alysa Liu, 14, is the youngest person on this list. The oldest person on the list is Ayman Odeh, 44, who is the leader of Israel’s Joint List bloc.

Cricketer Ben Stokes and Tennis player Coco Gauff have also been named in the list.