Nine years ago – India skipper Virat Kohli made his Test debut against West Indies at Kingston, Jamaica in the first Test of the tour. India won the toss and had no hesitation in opting to bat first, in what came across as a flat batting paradise. Leader of the hosts bowling unit, Ravi Rampaul was on fire as he reduced the hosts to 64 for three on the first morning of the Test. The departure of VVS Laxman for 12 brought debutant Kohli to the middle and he joined the experienced Rahul Dravid, who was struggling to get in on the tricky surface.

Kohli could not make a mark straightaway as he fell prey for an away going delivery from Fidel Edwards. Kohli edged it and wicketkeeper Baugh made no mistake and it was curtains for the debutant. India did not get a mammoth score as they were bowled out for 246.

In reply, the hosts scored 173 as Indian bowlers ran amock. Praveen Kumar and Ishant Sharma picked up three wickets apiece as spinners Amit Mishra and Harbhajan Singh picked two wickets each.

With a 73-run lead, the visitors found themselves in the driver’s seat. In the second innings, India scored 252, setting the hosts a stiff target of 326 to win. Kohli disappointed once again as he was dismissed for 15 runs of Edwards again.

Eventually, India won the match by 63 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

Since then, Kohli has grown immensely in the international arena. Kohli currently has 7240 runs from 86 Tests with 27 centuries at a staggering average of 53.62.