India came into the 1995 Asia Cup final aiming for their fourth straight title win. They had beaten Bangladesh in the tournament opener and Sri Lanka in their third and final league match. Also Read - Batsmen Can Still Get Away But Tough For Fast Bowlers: Ex-India Trainer on Absence of Outdoor Training

Sandwiched between those crushing victories was a defeat to Pakistan. However, the top two teams progressed to the summit clash and hence India and Sri Lanka squared-off for the trophy on 14 April, 1995. Also Read - Was Afraid Bowling Doosra to Him: Saqlain Recalls Epic Chennai Battle With Tendulkar

India captain Mohammad Azharddin won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Sri Lanka opening pair of Roshan Mahanama and Sanath Jayasuriya put up a solid start adding 46 runs in 9.5 overs. They departed in the space of five deliveries. Also Read - Supremely Fit MS Dhoni Will Play at Least Three IPL Seasons: VVS Laxman

They slipped to 89/4 when captain Arjuna Ranatunga was run out for 3.

Asanka Gurusinha revived the innings, hitting 85 off 122 with two fours and three sixes and decent contributions from Hashan Tillakaratne (22) and Romesh Kaluwitharna (18) pushed them to 230/7 in 50 overs. For India, Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble took two wickets each.

India more or less were off to a similar start as their opponents. The pair of Manoj Prabhakar and Sachin Tendulkar adding 48 runs before being separated. Prabhakar fell first and then Tendulkar was caught for run-a-ball 41.

The departure of openers must have raised Sri Lankan hopes but Navjot Sidhu and Azharuddin extinguished them for good. Their dominating batting resulted in an unbroken stand of 175 which proved decisive.

Azhar top-scored with 90 off 89, an innings that featured five fours and two sixes. Sidhu was relatively sedative but equally good, hitting 84 off 106 with five fours.

India won by eight wickets with 49 deliveries to spare, finishing on 233/2.