Virat Kohli-led Team India created history as they blanked Australia 2-1 to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after rain and bad light, ensured that no a single ball was bowled on Day 5 of the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 7, 2019.

The Sydney Test was officially abandoned after persistent rain delayed the start of play. With this victory, Kohli becomes the first Indian as well as the first Asian captain to return victorious from Down Under.

Both Kohli and his counterpart Australian captain Tim Paine agreed for a draw. Team India got their name etched into the record books by becoming the first travelling (India first travelled to Australia for a Test 74 years ago) Indian team to win a Test series on Australian soil.

Living up to the potential, Team India played like a numero uno side in Test cricket as they did not take anything for granted and played as a collective unit. The bowlers backed up the batting on most occasions with some serious pace. Jasprit Bumrah has to be the pick of the Indian pacers, but one cannot forget Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma’s contribution in the four-match rubber. All the bowlers chipped in with crucial breakthroughs when the team needed it most.

#OnThisDay last year, India made history! Virat Kohli’s team became the first one from India to record a Test series victory in Australia 🙌 🇮🇳 won the series 2-1. pic.twitter.com/gNpaboYcOL — ICC (@ICC) January 7, 2020

The spinners also contributed, in a big way, be it Ravindra Jadeja, who came in to replace lead bowler Ravichandran Ashwin. Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav also get into the thick of action when he finally got his turn in the Sydney Test. He picked up a brilliant fifer in the first innings to lead Australia’s demolition act. In the batting department, Cheteshwar Pujara emerged as the real hero of India’s batting unit and he once again set it up like many other times with a daddy century at SCG. Later on, young turk Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to slam a century on Australian soil, he remained unbeaten on 159*. Mayank Agarwal grabbed his opportunity well as he filled in as the opener at a stage when the regular openers were failing miserably.

India will feel they were robbed of a win at SCG as they had the hosts on the mat after enforcing a 322-run follow-on and becoming the first team to do so in 31 years. Australia will feel knowing they were outplayed during the course of the four-match Test series like Tim Paine said that they were beaten by the better team and there is no shame in that.