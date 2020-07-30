ON vs CAR Dream11 Team Prediction

New Zealand Basketball League 2020: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Otago Nuggets vs Canterbury Rams Match at 11:00 AM IST, Semi-Final 1 July 30: In the second Elimination final match of the New Zealand Basketball League 2020, Auckland face Canterbury today. On Tuesday, Canterbury got the better of Nelson Giants 93-89 in the first Elimination final while in the second elimination, Otago Nuggets beat Manawatu Jets 105-80.

The 39th season of New Zealand Basketball League had a delayed start because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled to get underway from April 9 but after almost two months of suspension, it finally started from June 23 with the final to be played on August 1.

The seven participating teams are Auckland Huskies, Canterbury Rams, Franklin Bulls, Manawatu Jets, Nelson Giants, Otago Nuggets and Taranaki Mountainairs. All seven teams are to play three games per week with all the matches to be played at The Trusts Arena in Auckland.

Three of the top-four teams of 2019 season (Wellington Saints, Hawke’s Bay Hawks and Southland Sharks) withdrew ahead of the start of the season due to the revised format.

ON vs CAR My Dream11 Team

Taylor Britt, Darcy Knox, Reuben Te Rangi, Kane Keil, Jordan Ngatal, Alex Talma, Akiva McBirney-Griffin, Matthew Bardsley

ON vs CAR Squads

Otago Nuggets: Richie Rodger, Benoit Hayman, Jordan Ngatai, Darcy Knox, Jarrod Kenny, Akiva McBirney-Griffin, Jack Andrew, Jordan Hunt, Matthew Bardsley, Samuel Aruwa, Kane Keil, Josh Aitcheson

Canterbury Rams: Tom Cowie, Taylor Britt, Reuben Te Rangi, Joe Cook-Green, Ben Carlile-Smith, Jack Exeter, Mason Whittaker, Jack Salt, Thomas Webley, Sam Smith, Toby Gillooly, Alex Talma, Mac Stodart

