ON vs FKB Dream11 Team Prediction

New Zealand Basketball League 2020: The 39th season of New Zealand Basketball League had a delayed start because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled to get underway from April 9 but after almost two months of suspension, it finally started from June 23 with the final to be played on August 1.

The seven participating teams are Auckland Huskies, Canterbury Rams, Franklin Bulls, Manawatu Jets, Nelson Giants, Otago Nuggets and Taranaki Mountainairs. All seven teams are to play three games per week with all the matches to be played at The Trusts Arena in Auckland.

Three of the top-four teams of 2019 season (Wellington Saints, Hawke's Bay Hawks and Southland Sharks) withdrew ahead of the start of the season due to the revised format.

ON vs FKB My Dream11 Team

Darcy Knox, Jackson Stubbins, Richie Rodger, Jordan Ngatai (SP), Everard Bartlett, Josh Aitcheson, Sam Timmins, Jordan Hunt

ON vs FKB Squads

Otago Nuggets: Jordan Ngatai, Jack Andrew, Akiva McBirney-Griffin, Josh Aitcheson, Matthew Bardsley, Jordan Hunt, Darcy Knox, Benoit Hayman, Richie Rodger, Samuel Aruwa, Jarrod Kenny, Kane Keil

Franklin Bulls: Adam Dunstan, Isaac Davidson, Everard Bartlett, Sam Timmins, Nick Barrow, Joel Vaianginah, Dominique Kelman-Poto, Chris McIntosh, Joe Reddish, Jackson Stubbins, Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape, Connor Woodbridge, Nikau McCullough

