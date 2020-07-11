Dream11 Team Prediction

ON vs MWJ New Zealand Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s Otago Nuggets vs Manawatu Jets Match at Dunedin, Edgar Centre 11:00 AM IST July 11 Saturday:

The 39th season of New Zealand Basketball League had a delayed start because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled to get underway from April 9 but after almost two months of suspension, it finally started from June 23 with the final to be played on August 1.

The seven participating teams are Auckland Huskies, Canterbury Rams, Franklin Bulls, Manawatu Jets, Nelson Giants, Otago Nuggets and Taranaki Mountainairs. All seven teams are to play three games per week with all the matches to be played at The Trusts Arena in Auckland.

Three of the top-four teams of 2019 season (Wellington Saints, Hawke’s Bay Hawks and Southland Sharks) withdrew ahead of the start of the season due to the revised format.

Walker, Bezzant, Mullins, Ngatai, Keil, Aitcheson, McQueen, Bardsley

Otago Nuggets: Darcy Knox (PG), Jarrod Kenny (SG), Jordan Ngatai (SF), Josh Aitcheson (PF), Matthew Bardsley (C)

Manawatu Jets: Haize Walker (PG), Jayden Bezzant (SG), Hyrum Harris (SF), Taane Samuel (PF), Tom Vodanovich (C)

ON vs MWJ SQUADS

Otago Nuggets (ON): Benoit Hayman, Darcy Knox, Jarrod Kenny, Richie Rodger, Samuel Aruwa, Jordan Ngatai, Kane Keil, Josh Aitcheson, Akiva McBirney-Griffin, Jack Andrew, Jordan Hunt, Matthew Bardsley

Manawatu Jets (MWJ): Haize Walker, Nick Fee, Jayden Bezzant, Tia Temata-Frost, Kalib Mullins, Hyrum Harris, Matangirei Hipango, Taane Samuel, Nelson Kirksey, Ashton McQueen, Tom Vodanovich, Josiah Laracy

