Dream11 Team Prediction

ON vs MWJ New Zealand Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Otago Nuggets vs Manawatu Jets Match at The Trusts Arena 1:00 PM IST August 1:

The National Basketball League is a men's semi-professional basketball league in New Zealand. In 1981, a group of club and provincial teams came together to create a men's national basketball league. The following year, the league was brought under the management of the New Zealand Basketball Federation.

Otago Nuggets vs Manawatu Jets Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's Basketball match, Otago Nuggets vs Manawatu Jets Dream11 Team Player List, ON Dream11 Team Player List, MWJ Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Basketball Tips Otago Nuggets vs Manawatu Jets, Basketball Tips – New Zealand Basketball League, Basketball Tips And Predictions – ON vs MWJ New Zealand Basketball League

ON vs MWJ My Dream11 Team

D Knox, J Bezzant, H Harris, A Mcbirny-Griffin, T Samuel, A McQueen, M Barsdsley, T Vodanovich (SP)

ON vs MWJ Squads

Otago Nuggets: Jordan Ngatai, Benoit Hayman, Josh Aitcheson, Matthew Bardsley, Akiva McBirney-Griffin, Jack Andrew, Jordan Hunt, Darcy Knox, Jarrod Kenny, Richie Rodger, Samuel Aruwa, Kane Keil

Manawatu Jets: Jayden Bezzant, Haize Walker, Nick Fee, Matangirei Hipango, Tia Temata-Frost, Ashton McQueen, Tom Vodanovich, Josiah Laracy, Kalib Mullins, Hyrum Harris, Taane Samuel, Nelson Kirksey

