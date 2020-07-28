ON vs MWJ Dream11 Team Prediction

New Zealand Basketball League 2020: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s Otago Nuggets vs Manawatu Jets Match at 1:00 PM IST, July 28: The 39th season of New Zealand Basketball League had a delayed start because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled to get underway from April 9 but after almost two months of suspension, it finally started from June 23 with the final to be played on August 1. Also Read - NG vs CAR Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Nelson Giants vs Canterbury Rams Match at The Trusts Arena 11:00 AM IST July 28 Tuesday

The seven participating teams are Auckland Huskies, Canterbury Rams, Franklin Bulls, Manawatu Jets, Nelson Giants, Otago Nuggets and Taranaki Mountainairs. All seven teams are to play three games per week with all the matches to be played at The Trusts Arena in Auckland. Also Read - SS vs LAF Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Soccer 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC Football Match Predicted XIs at CenturyLink Field 8.30 AM IST

Three of the top-four teams of 2019 season (Wellington Saints, Hawke’s Bay Hawks and Southland Sharks) withdrew ahead of the start of the season due to the revised format. Also Read - MAZ vs PUE Dream11 Team Prediction Mexican League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Mazatlan FC vs Puebla Football Match Predicted XIs at Estadio de Mazatlan 8.30 AM IST

ON vs MWJ My Dream11 Team

D Knox, J Bezzant, H Harris, A Mcbirny-Griffin, T Samuel, A McQueen, M Barsdsley, T Vodanovich (SP)

ON vs MWJ Squads

Otago Nuggets: Jordan Ngatai, Benoit Hayman, Josh Aitcheson, Matthew Bardsley, Akiva McBirney-Griffin, Jack Andrew, Jordan Hunt, Darcy Knox, Jarrod Kenny, Richie Rodger, Samuel Aruwa, Kane Keil

Manawatu Jets: Jayden Bezzant, Haize Walker, Nick Fee, Matangirei Hipango, Tia Temata-Frost, Ashton McQueen, Tom Vodanovich, Josiah Laracy, Kalib Mullins, Hyrum Harris, Taane Samuel, Nelson Kirksey

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ON Dream11 Team/ MWJ Dream11 Team/ Otago Nuggets Dream11 Team/ Manawatu Jets Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.