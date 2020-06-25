Dream11 Team Prediction

My Dream11 Team

PG: Hayman, Josh Bloxham

SG: Tom Ingham(SP) , Aiolupotea,

SF: Ngatai, Keil

PF: Aitcheson

C: Lovell

Starting Five

Otago Nuggets: Benoit Hayman (PG), Richie Rodger (SG), Jordan Ngatai (SF), Josh Aitcheson (PF), Jordan Hunt (C)

Nelson Giants: Josh Bloxham (PG), Tysxun Aiolupotea (SG), Dane Brooks (SF), Thane OLeary (PF), Zeb Lovell (C)

SQUADS

Otago Nuggets (ON): Benoit Hayman, Darcy Knox, Richie Rodger, Jarrod Kenny, Samuel Aruwa, Jordan Ngatai, Kane Keil, Josh Aitcheson, Akiva McBirney-Griffin, Jack Andrew, Jordan Hunt, Matthew Bardsley

Nelson Giants (NG): Josh Bloxham, Theo Johnson , Tom Ingham, Tysxun Aiolupotea, Tommy Garguilo, Dane Brooks, Mika Vukona, Ryan Laumatia, Riley Bensemann, Thane OLeary, Nic Trathen, Mike Karena, Zeb Lovell

