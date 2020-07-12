Dream11 Team Prediction

ON vs NG New Zealand Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Otago Nuggets vs Nelson Giants Match at 1:00 PM IST July 12 Sunday:

The 39th season of New Zealand Basketball League had a delayed start because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled to get underway from April 9 but after almost two months of suspension, it finally started from June 23 with the final to be played on August 1.

The seven participating teams are Auckland Huskies, Canterbury Rams, Franklin Bulls, Manawatu Jets, Nelson Giants, Otago Nuggets and Taranaki Mountainairs. All seven teams are to play three games per week with all the matches to be played at The Trusts Arena in Auckland.

Three of the top-four teams of 2019 season (Wellington Saints, Hawke’s Bay Hawks and Southland Sharks) withdrew ahead of the start of the season due to the revised format.

ON vs NG Dream11

PG: Hayman, Josh Bloxham

SG: Tom Ingham(SP), Aiolupotea,

SF: Ngatai, Keil

PF: Aitcheson

C: Lovell

SQUAD

ON: Jordan Ngatai, Jarrod Kenny, Jordan Hunt, Kane Kell, Josh Aitcheson, Benoit Hayman, Darcy Knox, Justin Hamilton, Lin Chang, Richie Rodger, Sam Aruwa

NG: Josh Bloxam, Dane Brooks, Tom Ingham, Mike Karena, Tysxun Aiolupotea, Mika Vukona, Theo Johnson, Tommy Garguilo, Thane OLeary, Zeb Lovell, Nic Trathen

