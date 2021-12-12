New Delhi: Speaking of India’s victory in the 2011 World Cup, it is difficult to look beyond the name of Yuvraj Singh. This star player has been a standout performer in that tournament with amazing contributions with both ball and bat. In the tournament, Yuvraj scored 362 runs in nine games with four half centuries and one century against the West Indies. With the ball, he scalped 15 wickets as he took two wickets each in the quarter-finals, the semi-finals, and the finals.Also Read - VIRAL Video: Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanshree Verma Copying MS Dhoni's Signature Helicopter Shot is a Must Watch

However, it was because of his performance in the quarter-finals that has kept him reminiscent in the history of Indian cricket. Chasing a tough 261 target against defending champions Australia in Ahmedabad, India found themselves in all sorts of trouble after losing five wickets while still needing 74 runs more to win. Together with Suresh Raina, Yuvraj built a match winning partnership to bring India home with a counter-attacking innings of 57 runs. While Australia was batting, he also took 2 crucial wickets. Also Read - MS Dhoni Leads CSK to 4th Title to Virat Kohli Stepping Down as RCB Skipper; Why Indian Premier League is Most-Searched Topic by Indians in 2021

After the match Yuvraj was applauded by reporters at a press conference. Seeing the applause, Yuvraj was stunned and he expressed his thoughts. Responding to the gesture, he said, “For the first time in my life I was applauded at a press conference. I am convinced that this is a special time for me.” Also Read - MS Dhoni's Biggest Secret: A Never Written Text Book That Will Tell You Easy to Understand Details About Leadership, How to Build A Successful Franchise

India went on to beat Pakistan in the semi-finals and Sri Lanka in the final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Yuvraj had the best view in the world when captain MS Dhoni finished the match off in style.

The 2011 World Cup was India’s second cricket world cup final victory. This was the first time, when a host nation won the world cup in their own country. Even in 2015, Australia won the world cup in Australia and in 2019, England won the world cup in England.