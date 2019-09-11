Onam 2019: The festival of harvest has arrived and the celebrations have peaked in Kerala as expected with Onam. Onam comes during the Malayali month of Chingam (Aug – Sep) which also marks the homecoming of King Mahabali. According to the popular belief of the masses, apparently, King Mahabali’s spirit is said to visit Kerala at the time of the year. Remembering fans, the sports fraternity took to social media to wish them. Sachin Tendulkar, who owns football club Kerala Blasters led the bandwagon, as his post read, “Happy Onam to everyone. May this festive season bring joy & prosperity to all! During my recent visit, I had a special interaction with Pranav, an artist who sketches with his legs & I am just amazed by his drive & motivation. This, to me, truly symbolizes the Spirit of Kerala!

Here is how the rest of the fraternity wished:

Happy Onam to all Malayali friends 🙏🙏 .. specially to my friend @sreesanth36 .. have a good one 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 11, 2019

Happy Onam to all of you. I had visited the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram, and prayed to God, and I believe that is what saved me from the nasty bouncer to my neck. Loved the aarti I attended there🙏 Have a nice Sadya you all 😄 pic.twitter.com/Nezew76vym — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 11, 2019

Happy Onam to everyone.. On this auspicious day, may God bless you with all the happiness in the world. Have a tasty sadya, all of you! 🙏

Here’s a super cute video I came across for you all 😄 pic.twitter.com/WYAcTNL3PI — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 11, 2019

Wishing the people of Kerala a very happy and prosperous Onam!

ഹാപ്പി ഓണം! #Onam — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) September 11, 2019

Onam greetings to everyone😊 May we all be blessed with good health, happiness, and togetherness. ✌👌 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 11, 2019

In 2019, Onam celebrations started on 1 September and will be concluded on 13 September. The main day of Onam celebrations is Thiruvonam which falls on 11 September 2019. This year, the Kerala Tourism Department has arranged special packages and programmes under its Responsible Tourism’ (RT) initiative for Onam. The initiative titled ‘Nattinpurangalil Onam Unnam, Onasammanangal Vangam’ (Let’s have Onam feast in villages and get Onam gifts) aims at introducing the festivities to foreign and domestic tourists.