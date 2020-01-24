Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut said that she along with India captain Virat Kohli share only one thing in common. “The one thing that Virat and I have in common is that the more controversies we have, the more popular we get,” Ranaut, who’s recent film Panga released this week, told Star Sports ahead of the first T20 game between India and New Zealand.

“A lot of people tell me that Virat and I share a lot of similarities. He is from a different background and he made a name for himself, and made people fall in love with him. The one thing we have in common is that the more controversies we have, the more popular we get. He got a lot of criticism for his aggressive nature and I have always said that I am also too aggressive!” she added.

Panga, directed by Ashwiny Tiwari, features a glamorised Kangana in the role of a retired kabaddi player who returns to the sport after a seven-year hiatus and inevitably runs into a series of challenges. The film’s central premise has undeniable potential but it would have come to naught had the treatment not been as sure-footed.

“The life of a sportsperson isn’t easy, there are multiple struggles involved. They put in a lot of effort and hard work. From not being in shape to getting into shape is a huge task and is challenging for any sports person,” she said.

The actress will soon be seen playing an air force pilot in Ronnie Screwvala’s Tejas, to be directed by Sarvesh Mewara.