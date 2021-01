OPA vs ODT Dream11 Tips

Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's OPA vs ODT at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: We are into the semifinals now. In the first semifinal today, table-toppers Odisha Panthers will take the field against fourth-placed Odisha Tigers. Panthers won nine of their 10 league matches while losing just one. Tigers won four and lost six but sneaked into the semis ahead of Odisha Cheetahs on the basis of a better net run-rate.

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

OPA vs ODT My Dream11 Team

Alok Chandra Sahoo (captain), Shekhar Majhi (vice-captain), Dibyashakti Chakrabart, Rupak Pradhan, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Rajkishan Patel, Pradeep Pradhan, B Shiva, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak

OPA vs ODT Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Panthers: Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena

Odisha Tigers: Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat, B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rupak Pradhan, Rajkishan Patel, Shekhar Majhi

OPA vs ODT Full Squads

Odisha Panthers: Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena, Krushna Barik, Sparsh Somani, Dinesh Srivastav, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das.

Odisha Tigers: Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat, B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rupak Pradhan, Rajkishan Patel, Shekhar Majhi, Minal Parida, Uttsab Bhoi, Samir Mandal, Sanjay Das, Sangram Majhi

