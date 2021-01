OPA vs OPU Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's OPA vs OPU at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: Table toppers Odisha Panthers will aim to continue their winning march when they take on Odisha Pumas tonight. Panthers have won all their five matches to occupy the top spot while Pumas have won three and lost two of their five matches.

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

OPA vs OPU My Dream11 Team

Tukuna Sahoo (captain), Alok Sahoo (vice-capatain), Ranjit Paikaray, Prasanta Rana, Sandeep Pattnaik, Abhishek Yadav, Pratik Das, Prayash Singh, Pradeep Pradhan, Subham Nayak, Basant Mohanty

OPA vs OPU Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Panthers: Sparsh Somani, Sidhant Jena, Binit Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Alok Sahoo, Basant Mohanty, Ranjit Paikaray, Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Subham Nayak, Jayanta Behera

Odisha Pumas: Kameswar Barik, Sandeep Pattnaik, Purnachandra Majhi, Tukuna Sahoo, Aravinda Singh, Prayash Singh, Pratik Das, Soubhagya Mohanty, Prasanta Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh

OPA vs OPU Full Squads

Odisha Panthers: Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena, Krushna Barik, Sparsh Somani, Dinesh Srivastav, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das

Odisha Pumas: Kameshwar Barik, Dhiraj Singh, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Anurag Das, Abhinash Nayak, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Badal Nishad, Soubhagya Mohanty, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gochhayat, Pravin Tirkey, Debashis Mahakud

