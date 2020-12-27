Dream11 Team Prediction

The six-team T20 tournament starts on December 27 and the opener would be played between the Panthers and the Pumas at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

The six-team T20 tournament starts on December 27 and the opener would be played between the Panthers and the Pumas at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The 93 best players have been selected from the recently concluded Senior Men Inter-District T20 League, in which 37 affiliated units participated, to play in the Odisha T20 League. Due to the current pandemic situation, Barabati Stadium in Cuttack is the only venue that will be used for all the matches.

OPA vs OPU Match Details

Match: Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas, Match 1

Date: 27th December 2020, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Kameshwar Barik, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Pratik Anurag Das, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Dhiraj Singh, Debashish Mahakud, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera.

OPU vs OPA Playing XI

Odisha Panthers

Krushna Barik, Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera.

Odisha Pumas

Dhiraj Singh, Debashish Mahakud, Tukuna Sahoo, Badal P Nishad, Prayash K Singh, Anurag Das, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Kameshwar Barik, Soubhagya R Mohanty.

FULL SQUADS

Odisha Panthers

Krushna Barik, Ranjit Paikaray, Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak and Sidhant Jena.

Odisha Pumas

Dhiraj Singh, Debashish Mahakud, Tukuna Sahoo, Badal P Nishad, Prayash K Singh, Pravin Tirkey, Anurag Das, Jitendra Thapa, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Arainda Singh, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gocchayat, Prasantha Rana, Kameshwar Barik and Soubhagya R Mohanty.

