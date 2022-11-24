Open With Rishabh Pant And Play Hardik Pandya As Finisher: Lance Klusener On India’s Road Ahead In T20Is

Open With Rishabh Pant And Play Hardik Pandya As Finisher: Lance Klusener On India's Road Ahead In T20Is

Abu Dhabi: Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener reckons that India should try to open the batting with Rishabh Pant, even more so given his fearless approach and Hardik Pandya should be given the responsibility to finish the innings in T20Is leading upto the next T20 World Cup in 2024.

“I think for me, opening the batting is important. I believe you have a player like Hardik Pandya who can play the finishing role.I had the opportunity to work with Rishabh Pant for the Delhi Daredevils and in the Syed Mushtaq Trophy, and he was devastating up front, and he is a guy who can score a hundred in a white ball competition, so I’d say the top of the order will be a place for him to fit in and replace Hardik Pandya as your finisher,” Klusener told india.com in an exclusive chat. The 51-year-old has been roped in as the coach of Morrisville Samp Army in the Abu Dhabi T20 competition that kicked off on Wednesday, December 23, 2022

Talking about Virat Kohli’s brilliant knock against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022, the former Afghanistan coach feels that under the circumstances, it is one of the better knocks he has seen, adding that he is really very happy for Kohli.

“Look, it is really tough. I think there are a lot of good knocks that happen around the world, every week, but on that day and under those circumstances, that was one of the better knocks I have seen, and I am just really happy for him. He was backed from the very beginning, and that’s what quality players do,” he added.

Brief scores:

Samp Army bt Bangla Tigers by 15 runs . Samp Army 100 for 5 in 10 overs (Shimraon Hetmyer 38, Karim Janat 22n.o, Benny Howell 2 for 17) Bangla Tigers 85 for 3 in 10 overs (Hazratullah Zazai 35, Dwaine Pretorius 3 for 11)

Player of the Match: Dwaine Pretorius