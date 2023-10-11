Opening Ceremony During India vs Pakistan ICC CWC 2023 Game, Arijit Singh to Perform – REPORT

Home

ODI World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Sachin Tendulkar, Ranjinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan would also be there to grace the occasion.

Ahmedabad: Fans were upset as there was no official Opening Ceremony for the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. There were several reasons for not being able to have an Opening Ceremony, one of them being that, during the day, fireworkd will not be well visible. But now it seems the Indian board is looking to cash-in on the India-Pakistan matchday where a special programme has been arranged at the Narendra Modi stadium for the fans. There would be a lighshow and then dance performances, but the spotlight would be on singer Arijit Singh. Arijit, as per media reports, is one of the two performers.

Sachin Tendulkar, Ranjinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan have been invited for the occasion.

