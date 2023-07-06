Home

OPINION | Spirit of Cricket Debate: Did Alex Carey Defy Rule or Was Jonny Bairstow at Fault?

Dubai: Spirit of cricket? That’s what every cricket buff and player has been talking since the run out or stumping of Jonny Bairstow that happened in the Lords Test by Australian wicket keeper Alex Carrey.

Visiting captain Pat Cummins when asked whether Carrey did the right thing, he was adamant in saying it was within the rules of the game and that’s why he did not withdraw the appeal. Ben Stokes, the England skipper, said he would have withdrawn the appeal. Who knows whether he would have had he been on the other side?

Jonny Bairstow had no business to leave the crease till the umpire had declared as the over completed, and Alex Carrey was smart in following the pattern of Bairstow, of him leaving the crease and coming out and had thrown the ball before even Bairstow had left the crease and by the time the ball hit the stumps Bairstow was out of the crease and hence the decision was upheld. Mind you, all this noise would not have been made had if Alex Carey would have stayed closed the stumps like the wicketkeeper does when a spinner is bowling, and would have stumped Jonny Bairstow if he had moved out.

On the spirit of the game, Jonny was not trying to steal a run, it is just that he had got in to the habit of wandering out of his crease as soon as the ball passed to the keeper. So every English supporter is asking if Pat Cummins could have withdrawn the appeal since Bairstow was not trying to take a run. I remember Indian opener Kris Srikanth had wandered out of his crease against in his debut match against England and was run out by the slip fielder Emburey even though he was not trying to take a run. In the 1987 world cup Courtney Walsh did not run out Abdul Kadiror Mankad even though it was within the rules for backing up but it cost West Indies the game as Saleem Jaffer was the last batsman and West Indies could have won the game. It depends on player to player and skipper to skipper. As long as it’s in the rules a batsman can be run out or stumped or Mankad, and the captain can’t be blamed for not withdrawing the appeal.

That’s how it is and will be and there will be always two sides. It’s like the number 9 if u see from one side it looks 9 and from the other side it looks like 6. The team that wins the game often believes that the spirit of the game is being upheld, while the losing team doesn’t agree. I leave it to the readers to decide if the spirit of the game was upheld in this incident.

(By Anis Sajan, Cricket Enthusiast and Businessman based in Dubai)

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the organisation)

