New Delhi: Former India captain Rahul Dravid who is all set to be appointed as the coach of the Indian team for the tour of Sri Lanka, might be in contention to take up the top job once current India coach Ravi Shastri's contract expires. Shastri was handed a contract extension in June 2019, until the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and with the Indian team still in England for the Test series, as per reports, Dravid will travel with the limited-overs squad to Sri Lanka for the ODI and T20I series in the month of July.

Shastri, after taking over from another former India captain Anil Kumble, has done a tremendous job with the national side, having won the series against Australia in their backyard, not once but twice, a distinction which no other coach has been able to achieve. Although an ICC trophy has eluded Shastri and Team India but in terms of consistency, Virat Kohli's men have been one of the best sides in the world in all three formats of the game.

Dravid, who is the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) had previously worked very closely with the current crop of young players while he was the coach of the Indian U-19 team as well as the India 'A' team. With Shastri's stint set to end after the ICC World Cup 2021, many believe that this might just be the stepping stone for the former India captain to take over the national team as the head coach.

The Indian team is set to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in Sri Lanka in the month of July.