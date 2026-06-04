Opinions split between Gautam Gambhir and selection committee as the race to choose India’s next T20I captain intensifies

India’s Head Coach Gautam Gambhir with Senior Men’s Selection Committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar during a training session ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final match against New Zealand, in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 7, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

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