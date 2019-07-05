Pakistan vs Bangladesh: With one final game to go for Pakistan, chances of a semi-final berth is bleak. They need a freak win over Bangladesh to make it to the semis, which looks rather impossible. Toss will also play a crucial role and things could be decided right then and there. With the chances of Men in Green hanging on thin ice, fans have come up with a morphed scorecard where Pakistan win emphatically. According to the morphed scorecard, Pakistan posts a surreal 640/2 in 50 overs and then bundle out Bangladesh for 105 runs to win the match by 535 runs. Babar Azam scored 303*.

So this is what Pakistan needs to do to qualify for the semi-finals:

If Pakistan make 350, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 38

If Pakistan score 400, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 84

If Bangladesh bat first, there is no chance of Pakistan qualifying

Here is how it has become a hit meme:

#PakistanCricket Pakistan Predicted for Tomorrow ..and They dreaming to enter Semi Final 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i54fW4I8ft — Kanhaiya Agnihotri (@kanhaiyaji14) July 4, 2019

I think it’s a video game. When I played, VVS Laxman scored 474 runs as a opener, as India scored 840 runs for 50 overs. It’s a beautiful game#PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/RxEtYBH8Px — ramesh babu (@rameshb66565568) July 4, 2019

Probable Playing XIs —

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin.