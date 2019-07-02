India vs Bangladesh: Orange jersey once again got trolled after India got off to a good start against Bangladesh at Edgbaston. The new orange jersey has created a massive controversy as some fans feel the colour is similar to that of a political party. The Men in Blue sported the jersey during the England match and succumbed to their first defeat in the tournament. Now, they have opted for the regular blue against Bangladesh and Rohit and Rahul have already got the side off to a great start, stitching a 100+ partnership and counting.

Here is how fans reacted:

Has BCCI fired their Pandit who recommended the orange Jersey?#IndiaVsBangladesh#INDvBAN #AskStar — mukesh vig (@vigmukesh) July 2, 2019

This is a lucky jersey ….. The moment they changed it they lost !so the Jersey is panauti !now if you think it’s for orange then it’s in your head ! 😪😪😪 — sanghamitra (@sanghamitra_4) July 2, 2019

Did I say orange ? 😂 Jersey = colour ? 😂😂 For morons like you everything is about colour right ? 😂😂 There was also deep blue which was nearly black ! That didn’t strike you ? 😂 Go bark somewhere else … — sanghamitra (@sanghamitra_4) July 2, 2019

Amit shah to cricket board for not wearing orange jersey against bangladesh #IndvBan pic.twitter.com/tfo0balV4d — Naveen (@bailgaadi_) July 2, 2019

Whare is orange jersey ? Or send it to laundary ? — sunil gambhire (@babubudave) July 2, 2019

At the time of filing the copy, India was off to a rollicking start and was 139/0 in 22 overs. Rohit was on 75* closing in on his fourth century of the tournament.

India has made two changes to their playing XI which featured against England. They have included Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dinesh Karthik in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadhav.

Bangladesh has also made two changes to their line-up. They have included Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman in place of Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah.

“We are going to bat first. It’s a used pitch. In the last game, it was getting slower and slower. Looking at the shorter boundaries, one of the wrist spinners — Kuldeep — misses out. Bhuvi comes in. Kedar is not playing and Dinesh Karthik replaces him,” said Kohli after winning the toss.