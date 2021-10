ORG vs GRN Dream11 Tips And Prediction VCA T20

VCA Orange vs VCA Green Dream11 Team Prediction VCA T20 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s ORG vs GRN at VCA Stadium, Guwahati: In the season-opening contest of VCA T20 competition, VCA Orange will lock horns against VCA Green on October 5 – Tuesday. The VCA T20 ORG vs GRN match will begin at 9 AM IST. Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Karnewar are the star attraction in the VCA Orange unit. On the other hand, Atharva Taide and Rajneesh Gurbani will strengthen the VCA Green. Vidarbha Cricket Association is organizing a 17-day T20 Tournament, which is all set to kick start from October 5. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format followed by 2 semifinals and the final which will be played on October 21st. Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium will host all the matches. VCA Orange, VCA Green, VCA Red, VCA Yellow, VCA Blue, and VCA Sky Blue are the 6 teams featuring in this tournament. Here is the VCA T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and ORG vs GRN Dream11 Team Prediction VCA T20, ORG vs GRN Fantasy Cricket Prediction VCA T20, Probable XIs for ORG vs GRN VCA T20 match.Also Read - RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL Match 51: Captain, Vice-Captain - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Sharjah 7.30 PM IST October 5 Tuesday

TOSS: The VCA T20 match toss between VCA Orange vs VCA Green will take place at 8:30 AM (IST) – October 5. Also Read - DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 50: Captain, Vice-Captain - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 4 Monday

Time: 9 AM IST Also Read - ENG-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 ECC T10 Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain- England XI vs Spain, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's Championship Week T10 at Cartama Oval at 8:30 PM IST October 4 Monday

Venue: VCA Stadium, Nagpur.

ORG vs GRN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Dharmender Ahlawat, Siddhesh Wath

Batters – Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Shubham Dubey

All-rounders – Atharva Taide (VC), Akshay Karnewar (C), Harsh Dubey

Bowlers – Akshay Wakhare, Rajneesh Gurbani, Praful Hinge

ORG vs GRN Probable Playing XIs

VCA Orange: Siddhesh Wath, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Chakresh Khurana, Sandesh Durugwar, Kshitiz Dahiya/Prerit Agrawal, Akshay Karnewar, Adhyan Daga, Akshay Wakhare, Praful Hinge, Shubham Kapse.

VCA Green: Dharmender Ahlawat, Shubham Dubey, Kedar Jagtap, Shreeyog Pawar, Aman Khan, Atharva Taide, Harsh Dubey, Ketan Alsi, Sanket Subhedar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Manan Dos.

ORG vs GRN SQUADS

VCA Orange: Siddhesh Wath, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Chakresh Khurana, Sandesh Durugwar, Prerit Agrawal, Akshay Karnewar, Adhyan Daga, Akshay Wakhare, Praful Hinge, Shubham Kapse, Kshitiz Dahiya, Piyush Khope.

VCA Green: Dharmender Ahlawat, Shubham Dubey, Kedar Jagtap, Shreeyog Pawar, Aman Khan, Atharva Taide, Harsh Dubey, Ketan Alsi, Sanket Subhedar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Manan Dos, Aditya Khilote, Tushar Gill.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GRN Dream11 Team/ ORG Dream11 Team/ VCA Orange Dream11 Team Prediction/ VCA Green Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips VCA T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips VCA T20 and more.