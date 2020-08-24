Dream11 Tips And Prediction

ORL vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction NBA 2019-20 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks at The Field House, Orlando: In one of the most exciting clashes of NBA 2019-20 on magnificent Monday, Orlando Magic will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the HP Field House, Orlando – August 25 in India. The NBA 2019-20 ORL vs MIL match will kick-off at 11 PM IST. With the series tied at 1-1, both Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks will be aiming to put their noses in front in the series when they meet in game-3 of the first round of Eastern Conference playoff series. Here is the ORL vs MIL Dream 11 Team Prediction: Orlando Magic won the first game before Milwaukee Bucks came good in game-2 to level the series.

My Dream11 Team

Small Forward: Khris Middleton

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Gary Clark

Center: Khem Birch, Brook Lopez

ORL vs MIL Starting 5s

Orlando Magic: D.J. Augustin (PG), Evan Fournier (SG), James Ennis (SF), Gary Clark (PF), Nikola Vucevic (C).

Milwaukee Bucks: George Hill (PG), Pat Connaughton (SG), Khris Middleton (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF), Brook Lopez (C).

ORL vs MIL Likely Squads

Orlando Magic: Markelle Fultz, D.J. Augustin, Evan Fournier, Michael Carter-Williams, Melvin Frazier, Terrence Ross, James Ennis, Wesley Iwundu, B.J. Johnson, Vic Law, Aaron Gordon, Gary Clark, Nikola Vucevic, Khem Birch.

Milwaukee Bucks: George Hill, Frank Mason, Eric Bledsoe, Donte DiVincenzo, Pat Connaughton, Wesley Matthews, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Sterling Brown, Kyle Korver, Ersan Ilyasova, Giannis Antetokounmpo, D.J. Wilson, Marvin Williams, Brook Lopez, Robin Lopez.

