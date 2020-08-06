Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Orlando City SC vs Minnesota United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Semifinal Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match ORL vs MU at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex: In the upcoming Major League soccer fixture on Wednesday night (Thursday morning in India), Colorado Rapids will gear up against Minnesota United in their own backyard at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The Major League Soccer clash between CR and MU will kick-off at 8AM IST. Colorado are coming into this contest on the back of two consecutive losses. They are at the bottom of the table and will look to open their win account. On the other hand, Minnesota United with one win and draw each will aim to top their group D. They are presently on the second position with four points from two matches. Also Read - MIL vs MIA Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball: Captain, Star Player And Fantasy Tips For Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat NBA 2019-20 Match at Walt Disney World, Florida 1.30 AM IST August 7

Colorado Rapids need to work on their finishing skills as they scored only 2 goals in two matches so far. While Minnesota United’s defense is key as they conceded only one goal but their attack hasn’t been in good form. Also Read - FPV vs DPS Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs Dubai Pulse Secure, Probable XIs For T10 Match in Dubai International Stadium at 11.30 PM IST August 6

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between Orlando City SC and Minnesota United will start at 8 AM IST. Also Read - WOL vs OLY Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Europa League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Wolverhampton vs Olympiacos Football Match at Molineux Stadium 12.30 AM IST August 7

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: T. Miller

Defenders: Joao Gervasio Moutinho, Romain Métanire, Jose Aja

Midfielders: C. Mueller (C), Nani, Robin Lod, Jan Gregus

Forwards: Ethan Finlay (VC), Daryl Dike, Kevin Molino

ORL vs MU Predicted Playing XIs

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese, Robin Jansson, Antônio Carlos, João Moutinho, Mauricio Pereyra, Andrés Perea, Oriol Rosell, Júnior Urso, Dom Dwyer, Nani, Rodrigo Schlegel.

Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Chase Gasper, Michael Boxall, Jan Gregus, Thomás Chacón, Ethan Finlay, Kevin Molino, Luis Fernando Amarilla, Mason Toye, Marlon Hairston.

ORL vs MU SQUADS

Orlando City SC (ORL): Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe, Mason Stajduhar, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Alex De John, Rodrigo Schlegel, Joao Gervasio Moutinho, Ruan, Kyle Smith, Joey DeZart, Andres Perea, Sebastien Mendez, Oriol Rosell, Junior Urso, Jordan Bender, Mauricio Pereyra, Nani, Chris Mueller, Robinho, Dom Dwyer, Tesho Akindele, Benji Michel, Santiago Patino, David Loera, Daryl Dike.

Minnesota United FC (MU): Tyler Miller, Greg Ranjitsingh, Fred Emmings, Ike Opara, José Aja, Brent Kallman, Michael Boxall, Romain Métanire, Chase Gasper, Jacori Hayes, Osvaldo Alonso, Kevin Molino, Jan Gregus, Thomás Chacón, Robin Lod, Hassani Dotson, Raheem Edwards, Marlon Hairston, Matthew Bentley, Noah Billingsley, Luis Fernando Amarilla, Aaron Schoenfeld, Ethan Finlay, Mason Toye.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ORL Dream11 Team/ MU Dream11 Team/ Orlando City SC Dream11 Team/ Minnesota United Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.