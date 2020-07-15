Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Orlando City SC vs New York City FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match ORL vs NYFC at Exploria Stadium: In the Group A fixture of Major League Soccer this week, Orlando City SC (ORL) will take on the New York City FC (NYFC) at the Exploria Stadium on late Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in India – July 15). The Major League Soccer ORL vs NYFC match will kick off at 5:30 AM IST. Both Orlando City SC and New York City C were winless in their two matches in the MLS 2020 season before it was halted due to the pandemic. New York City continued the same form in the MLS is back tournament, losing their opening fixture to Philadelphia Union, with Alejandro Bedoya scoring the only goal of the game. Orlando City, on the other hand, registered a 2-1 win over newcomers Inter Miami CF, with captain Luis Nani scoring a 90th-minute winner. Major League Soccer live telecast is not available in India. The online live streaming of MLS is also not available online for the Indian audience. Also Read - ATN vs BSC Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Atalanta vs Brescia Today's Football Match Predicted XIs at Gewiss Stadium 1.15 AM IST July 15

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Orlando City SC vs New York City FC will start at 5.30AM IST. Also Read - CHE vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Chelsea FC vs Norwich City Football Match, Predicted XIs at Stamford Bridge 12.45 AM IST

Venue: Exploria Stadium. Also Read - POR vs BOA Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Portimonense SC vs Boavista FC Today's Match at Estadio Municipal de Portimao 11.45 PM IST July 14

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Pedro Gallese

Defenders: Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Ronald Matarrita

Midfielders: James Sands, Alexander Ring (VC), Chris Mueller, Luis Nani (C), James Sands

Forwards: Valentin Castellanos, Heber.

ORL vs NYFC Predicted Playing XIs

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese; Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho; Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez; Mauricio Pereyra, Chris Mueller; Luis Nani; Dom Dwyer.

New York City FC: Sean Johnson; Ronald Matarrita, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm; James Sands, Alexander Ring; Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Valentin Castellanos, Alexandru Mitrita; Heber.

ORL vs NYFC SQUADS

Orlando City SC (ORL): Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe, Mason Stajduhar, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Alex De John, Rodrigo Schlegel, Joao Gervasio Moutinho, Ruan, Kyle Smith, Joey DeZart, Andres Perea, Sebastien Mendez, Oriol Rosell, Junior Urso, Jordan Bender, Mauricio Pereyra, Nani, Chris Mueller, Robinho, Dom Dwyer, Tesho Akindele, Benji Michel, Santiago Patino, David Loera, Daryl Dike.

New York City FC (NYFC): Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver, Luis Barraza, Anton Tinnerholm, Ronald Matarrita, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Sebastien Ibeagha, Joe Scally, Tayvon Gray, Gedion Zelalem, Gary Mackay-Steven, Tony Rocha, Alexandru Mitrita, Keaton Parks, Jesus Medina, Alexander Ring, James Sands, Maxi Moralez, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Justin Haak, Juan Torres, Nicolas Acevedo, Valentin Castellanos, Heber.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ORL Dream11 Team/ NYFC Dream11 Team/ Orlando City SC Dream11 Team/ New York City FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.