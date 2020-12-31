OSA vs ALA Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Osasuna vs Alaves La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match OSA vs ALA. In the mega encounter in La Liga, Osasuna will lock horns against Alaves on December 31. Both teams will look to end the 2020 year on a high with a win. Osasuna are going through a rough patch in the league this season and failed to capitalize in the games on a couple of occasions. Osasuna are currently at the 19th spot on the points table with just three wins in 14 games. While Alaves have also played inconsistent football in La Liga this season. They are currently 13th on the points table with 4 wins in 15 games. It will be an exciting clash between Osasuna and Alaves as both teams will look to get back in form and grab crucial three points. Osasuna vs Alaves Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of OSA vs ALA, Dream 11 Team Player List, Osasuna Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Osasuna vs Alaves, La Liga, Online Football Tips Osasuna vs Alaves, La Liga.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 08.45 PM IST – December 31 in India.

Goalkeeper – Fernando Pacheco

Defenders – David Garcia, Aridane Hernandez, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune

Midfielders – Tomas Pina (VC), Manu Garcia, Roberto Torres

Forwards – Ante Budimir (C), Deyverson, Joselu

Osasuna probable line-up: Ruben Martinez, Facungo Roncaglia, David Garcia, Aridane Hernandez, Juan Cruz, Roberto Torres, Jon Moncayola, Darko Brasanac, Ruben Garcia, Jonathan Calleri, Ante Budimir

Alaves probable line-up: Fernando Pacheco, Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Adrian Marin, Edgar Mendez, Tomas Pina, Manu Garcia, Luis Rioja, Deyverson, Joselu

