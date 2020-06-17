Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match OSA vs ATL at Estadio El Sada: In an exciting LaLiga clash on Wednesday late night, Osasuna will host Atletico Madrid on Matchday 29 at the El Sadar Stadium. The LaLiga OSA vs ATL encounter will kick-off at 1.30 AM IST. In the LaLiga standings, Osasuna are currently on the 11th spot with 35 points to their name. Osasuna have managed to win eight out of the 28 games played in the season so far. They have played 11 draws and suffered nine losses. They drew 1-1 against Real Sociedad in their last LaLiga clash.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid, they are currently placed on the sixth position in the league standings. Atletico Madrid have managed to bank a total of 46 points in the league so far with 11 wins to their name (Draws 13, Losses 4). Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 in their last LaLiga clash against Athletic Club. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga's official Facebook page.

Kick-Off Time: The LaLiga match between Osasuna and Atletico Madrid will start at 1.30 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio El Sada

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ruben Martinez

Defenders: Saul Niguez, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia

Midfielders: Roberto Torres, Koke, Darko Brasanac, Thomas Lemar

Forwards: Joao Felix (C), Diego Costa (VC), Ruben Garcia

OSA vs ATL Probable XIs

Osasuna: Ruben Martinez, Nacho Vidal, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Pervis Estupinan, Roberto Torres, Oier, Darko Brasanac, Inigo Perez, Adrian Lopez, Ruben Garcia.

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi, Koke, Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez, Thomas Lemar, Diego Costa, Joao Felix.

OSA vs ATL SQUADS

Osasuna: Juan Perez, Ruben Martinez, Sergio Herrera, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Facundo Roncaglia, Nacho Vidal, Pervis Estupinan, Raul Navas, Toni Lato, Unai Garcia, Darko Brasanac, Fran Merida, Inigo Perez, Jon Moncayola, Jose Arnaiz, Oier Sanjurjo, Robert Ibanez, Roberto Torres, Ruben Garcia, Aimar Oroz, Adrian Lopez, Enric Gallego, Ezequiel Avila, Kike Barja, Marc Cardona, Javi Martinez-Calvo.

Atletico Madrid: Antonio Adan, Jan Oblak, Alex Dos Santos, José Giménez, Santiago Arias, Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Vitolo, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Sime Vrsaljko, Rodrigo Riquelme, Manu Sánchez, Ricard Sánchez Sendra, Thomas, Koke, João Félix, Saúl Ñíguez, Ángel Correa, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Héctor Herrera, Antonio Moya, Óscar Clemente, Álvaro Morata, Ivan Saponjic, Diego Costa, Yannick Carrasco, Sergio Camello, Darío Poveda, German Valera.

