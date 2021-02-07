OSA vs EIB Dream11 Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander

Osasuna vs Eibar Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match OSA vs EIB at El Sadar, Pamplona: In another exciting LaLiga Santander matchup on super Sunday, Osasuna will roll out the red carpet for Eibar as they face each other at the El Sadar, Pamplona on February 7. The LaLiga Santander OSA vs EIB football match will kick-start at 11 PM IST. Down in the relegation zone, Osasuna head into their weekend encounter against Eibar knowing that this game carries much more stakes than any other match, for it comes against their direct rivals, in some sense, a six-pointer. Facebook is the media rights holder for LaLiga Santander in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on LaLiga Santander's official Facebook page. You can also watch live TV telecast of LaLiga Santander on Sony Sports network and the SonyLIV app.

Kick-Off Time: The LaLiga Santander match between Osasuna and Eibar will start at 11 PM IST – February 7.

Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona

OSA vs EIB My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Marko Dmitrovic

Defenders- R. Soares, E. Burgos (C), R. Correa (VC), H. Mallo

Midfielders- T. Inui, Nolito, D. Suarez, Miguel Rodriguez

Forwards- K. Garcia, I. Aspas

OSA vs EIB Probable XIs

Osasuna: Sergio Herrera, David Zubiria García, Unai García, Jon Moncayola, Juan Cruz, Nacho Ignacio Vidal, Iñigo Pérez, Oier, Rubén García, Enrique Kike Barja, Jonathan Calleri.

Eibar: Marko Dmitrovic, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Pedro Bigas, Alejandro Pozo , Edu Expósito, Pape Diop, Kike , Takashi Inui, Yoshinori Muto, Bryan Gil Salvatierra.

Osasuna (OSA) – Key Players

Roberto Torres

Ante Budimir

Ruben Garcia

Eibar (EIB) – Key Players

Kike

Bryan Gil Salvatierra

Esteban Burgos

OSA vs EIB SQUADS

Osasuna (OSA): Sergio Herrera, Rubén , Juan Pérez, Iñaki Álvarez, Jonás Ramalho, Nacho Ignacio Vidal, Juan Cruz, Unai García, David Zubiria García, Oier , Facundo Roncaglia, Aridane Hernández, Gorka Zabarte, Jorge Herrando, Manuel Sánchez, Darko Brasanac, Roberto Torres, Rubén García, Iñigo Pérez, Lucas Torró, Jon Moncayola, Javier Martínez, Aimar Oroz, Asier Córdoba, Iván Martín, Jony , Ezequiel Ávila, Enrique Kike Barja, Jonathan Calleri, Ante Budimir, Enric Gallego, Adrián.

Eibar (EIB): Marko Dmitrovic, Yoel, Jon Jon Magunagoitia, Esteban Burgos, Pedro Bigas, Rafa, José Ángel, Rober, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Sergio Álvarez, Pape Diop, Edu Expósito, Takashi Inui, Olabe, Recio, Damian Kadzior, Pedro León, Alejandro Pozo, Kévin Rodrigues, Eñaut Mendía, Unai Dufur, Miguel Atienza, Quique González, Sergi Enrich, Yoshinori Muto, Kike, Bryan Gil Salvatierra, Unai Arietaleanizbeaskoa, Enrique Gonzalez Casin.

