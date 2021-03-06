In the exciting encounter, Barcelona will lock horns against Osasuna in La Liga. After winning some tough games against Sevilla last week, Barcelona will be up for a slightly easier challenge against Osasuna to stay alive in the La Liga title race. Barcelona are currently at the second spot on the points. Barcelona beat Sevilla in their last La Liga clash and then they beat them again in the Copa del Rey semifinal. Ronald Koeman’s team will be high on confidence against Osasuna and they might make few changes in the starting line-up. Meanwhile, Gerard Pique is out of the Osasuna clash after sustaining an injury in Copa del Rey semifinal. Ahead of the clash, Ronald Koeman talked about the atmosphere in the Barcelona camp. “One thing that makes me proud is the atmosphere in the dressing room. It is important to have it. Today, the team believes in itself. It is the same with the entire group. When I saw them celebrating the qualification to the (Copa) final, even the substitutes who would have been annoyed not to be playing were enjoying the moment, it was very important. This year there is no difference, I would say,” Koeman said. Here are the details of when and where to watch Osasuna vs Barcelona live La Liga match. Also Read - Sevilla vs Barcelona Live Streaming La Liga in India: When And Where to Watch BARCA vs SEV Live Football Match Online And on TV

When is the Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga match?

The Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga match will take place on Sunday, March 7.

What are the timings of the Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga match?

The Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga match being played?

The Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga match will be played at the El Sadar.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga match?

The Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga match will not be telecasted on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga match?

The Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga match will live stream on La Liga Facebook Page in India.