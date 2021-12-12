Osasuna vs Barcelona Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India

Pamplona: After a fairly steady start to life as Barcelona manager last month, Xavi Hernandez has suffered consecutive defeats over the past week, first losing 1-0 to Real Betis in La Liga, which was followed by the 3-0 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League, leading to their elimination. The result was a harsh reality check for the Catalans, who have a long and hard road in front of them to get back to the top. As for their prospects in La Liga, things do not look all too bright as Barcelona are seventh in the table, 16 points off of leaders Real Madrid. However, they are just six points shy of Atletico Madrid in fourth, and they will be aiming to cut down that gap with a win, considering that Los Rojiblancos will be involved in the derby against Los Merengues on Sunday night. Osasuna, meanwhile, are 11th in the La Liga table, just two points behind the Blaugrana, though and could jump past them with a victory at home this weekend. Jagoba Arrasate's men are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions, although two of those ended in draws, including their latest encounter against Levante. However, Los Rojillos will take confidence from the fact that they have already held Real Madrid to a goalless draw this season and will look to repeat the same feat when Barcelona come visiting on Sunday. Ahead of this David vs Goliath encounter coming our way from El Sadar.

When is the Osasuna vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match?

The Osasuna vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match will take place on Sunday, December 12 in India. Also Read - Manchester United vs Norwich City Live Streaming Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Predicted Playing XIs - Where to Watch MUN vs NOR Live Football Stream Today Match, TV Telecast in India

What are the timings of the Osasuna vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match?

The Osasuna vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match will start at 8:45 PM IST. Also Read - Highlights Australia vs England Cricket Score Ashes 1st Test, Day 3 Match Latest Updates

Where is the Osasuna vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match being played?

The Osasuna vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match will be played at Estadio El Sadar.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Osasuna vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match?

The Osasuna vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match will be telecasted live on MTV in India.

Where can you live stream the Osasuna vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match?

The Osasuna vs Barcelona LaLiga Santander match live streaming will be available on Voot and JioTV.