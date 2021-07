OSK vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Asian Champions League

Gamba Osaka vs Tampines Rovers Dream11 Team Prediction Asian Champions League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's OSK vs TAM at Milliy Stadium: In another exciting encounter of Asian Champions League, Gamba Osaka will lock horns with the Tampines Rovers at the Milliy Stadium on Wednesday. The Asian Champions League OSK vs TAM match will start at 7.30 PM IST – July 7. In Asian Champions League, Gamba Osaka play against Tampines Rovers at Milliy Stadium. Gamba Osaka draw their previous match against Chiangrai United by 1-1 scoreline. Shinya Yajima scored 1 goal in this match. Tampines Rovers lost their previous match against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors by 0-4 scoreline.

TIME: The Asian Champions League toss between Tampines Rovers and Gamba Osaka will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST – July 7.

Venue: Milliy Stadium.

OSK vs TAM My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: S. Buhari

Defender: R. Sanizal, G. Miura, R. Takao, H. Fujiharu

Midfielder: K. Nakamura, S. Kurata, Y. Ideguchi

Forward: L. Pereira, A Patric, B. Kopitović

OSK vs TAM Probable Playing 11s

Gamba Osaka: Masaaki Higashiguchi (GK), Kim Young Gwon, Gen Shoji, Shunya Suganuma, Genta Miura, Shu Kurata, Se Jong Ju, Kosuke Onose, Yuya Fukuda, Patric, Kazunari Ichimi.

Tampines Rovers: Syazwan Buhari (GK), Baihakki Khaizan, Irwan Shah, Madhu Mohana, Daniel Bennett, Yasir Hanapi, Kyoga Nakamura, Zehrudin Mehmedovic, Taufik Suparno, Armin Bosnjak, Boris Kopitovic.

OSK vs TAM Squads

Gamba Osaka: T. Usami, Patric, Leandro Pereira, K. Ichimi, M. Higashiguchi, G. Shōji, G. Miura, Y. Ideguchi, K. Kurokawa, S. Kurata, K. Onose, S. Yajima, Ju Se-Jong, Y. Yamamoto, K. Okuno, R. Takao, Y. Fukuda, Tiago Alves, D. Tsukamoto, S. Suganuma, Y. Sato, H. Fujiharu, Kim Young-Gwon, Wellington Silva, S. Kawasaki.

Tampines Rovers: B. Kopitović, Y. Hanapi, T. Suparno, K. Nakamura, M. Mohana, Z. Mehmedović, M. Tan, A. Bošnjak, I. Shah, D. Bennett, R. Sanizal, S. Buhari, I. Najeeb, B. Khaizan, S. Shahiran, I. Hakim, A. Haikal, F. Nawaz, A. Yong, A. Reefdy, Z. Rudy.

