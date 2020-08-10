Dream11 Tips And Prediction

KV Oostende vs Beerschot-Wilrijk Dream11 Team Prediction Belgian Pro League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Football Match OSTN vs BRSC at Versluys Arena: In the upcoming fixture of Belgian Pro League 2019-20 on Monday, KV Oostende will take on Beerschot Wilrijk at the Versluys Arena, Oostende – August 10 in India. The Belgian Pro League OSTN vs BRSC match will kick-start at 10.30 PM IST. Oostende survived getting relegating to the lower division after securing 22 points while being two points adrift from Waasland Bevern. On the other hand, Beerschot-Wirlrijk, it's going to be a new adventure as they got promoted by finishing on the top half of the lower division last season. Nevertheless, we could expect a cage affair from both ends and the game could go right down the wire. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for the Belgian Pro League fixture ahead. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belgian Pro League 2020 match will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Belgian Pro League 2020 match between KV Oostende and Beerschot-Wilrijk will start at 10.30 PM IST – August 10.

Venue: Versluys Arena.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: M. Vanhamel

Defenders- J Bataille, A Theate, T Ndicka M, A Tanghe

Midfielders- Hjulsager, Vandendriessche, Brogno, R. Holzhauser

Forwards- Sakala (C), Noubissi (VC), T. Tissoudali

OSTN vs BRSC Probable Playing XIs

KV Oostende: W. Dutoît(G),A. Skúlason(D),B. Capon(D),G. Milović(D),W. Faes(D),R. Vargas(M),K. Vandendriessche(M),A. Hjulsager(M),L. Verstraete(M),A. Palaversa(M),F. Sakala(A).

Beerschot-Wilrijk: M. Vanhamel(G),F. Frans(D),J. Dom(D),G. Grisez(D),T. Pietermaat(D),P. Bourdin(D),D. Prychynenko(D),R. Holzhauser(M),R. Sanusi(M),T. Tissoudali(A),M. Noubissi(A).

