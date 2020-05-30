Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Olly Tapp's XI vs Andy Cornford's XI, Guernsey Cricket Other T20 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's GRD vs DVE at King George V Cricket Ground: After Vanuatu Premier League and Vincy Premier League T10 competitions, it is now turn for Guernsey cricket board to attract the sports-crazy viewers with some live cricketing action. The fear of spread of novel coronavirus which has halted the sports calendar around the world is still the same.

However, slowly things are settling down which has also ensured the return of cricket and other sports. In the wake of all this, the Guernsey cricket board has organized an exhibition match which will see Olly Tapp's XI squaring off against Andy Cornford's XI.

TOSS – The toss between Olly Tapp's XI and Andy Cornford's XI will take place at 3 PM (IST).

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: King George V Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jason Martin (Captain)

Batsmen: Josh Butler (VC), Ben Ferbrache, Matt Philp, Tom Nightingale

Bowlers: Will Peatfield, Jordon Martel, Matt Renouf, Kieran Le Gallezt

All-rounders: Nathan Le Tissier, Dan Le Messurier

OT vs AC Playing XIs

Olly Tapp’s XI: Jason Martin (C/wk), Ben Ferbrache, Tom Nightingale, Nathan Le Tissier, Matt Philip, Luke Bichard, Will Peatfield, Jordan Martel, Tom Veillard, Charles Vorster, Nick Hutchinson.

Andy Cornford’s XI: Lucas Barker, Josh Butler (C), Zak Damarell (wk), Dan Le Messurier, Ollie Newey, Ant Stokes, Jamie Nussbaumer, Luke Le Tissier, Nic Buckle, Matt Renouf, Kieran le Gallez.

OT vs AC Squads

Olly Tapp’s XI: Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

Andy Cornford’s XI: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Kensley Joseph, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williams, Kody Horne, Ojay Matthews, Denson Hoyte, Darius Martin, Kemron Strough.

