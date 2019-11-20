Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds Prediction Ford Trophy 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 5 Match OTG vs WEL: The 2019–20 Ford Trophy will be the 49th season of the Ford Trophy, the List A cricket tournament in New Zealand. It will be the ninth in a sponsorship deal between New Zealand Cricket and Ford Motor Company. It is scheduled to take place between November 2019 and February 2020. As per the previous edition of the competition, the tournament will feature ten rounds of matches. Wellington are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Otago Volts and Wellington Firebirds will take place at 3:00 AM (IST).

Time: 3.30 AM IST.

Venue: Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown

My Dream11 Team

Mitch Renwick, Josh Finnie, Nick Kelly, Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher, Michael Rippon (vice-captain), Dean Foxcroft, James Neesham (captain), Nathan G Smith, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton

SQUADS

Otago Volts: Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Nathan G Smith, Anaru Kitchen, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Dale Phillips, Jacob Duffy (captain), Matthew Bacon, Blair Soper, Neil Broom

Wellington Firebirds: Andrew Fletcher, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell (captain), Malcolm Nofal, James Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns (wk), Jeetan Patel, Ian McPeake, Rachin Ravindra, Ollie Newton, Logan van Beek

