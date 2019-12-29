Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Otago vs Northern Knights Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match OTG vs NK of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Alexandra: In the match no. 14 of Super Smash 2019-20, Northern Knights will take on Otago at the Molyneux Park in Alexandra on Sunday. With a target to claim the top spot in the points table, Otago, who are currently ranked second, will leave no stone unturned to topple the Knights. With the likes of Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom and Nick Kelly in their ranks, their top-order looks heavy on paper and are consistently putting up performances for the side. Moreover, they are one of the main reasons behind Otago’s success in the ongoing tournament.

On the other hand, Knights have got off to a poor start as they lost their opening two games in the competition. However, they won their previous match and would be eager to continue the momentum in order to improve their position in the points table. A lot will depend on the shoulders of Tim Seifert, Anton Devcich, who can turn the fortunes of their side single-handedly.

TOSS – The toss between Otago and Northern Knights at 8.15 AM (IST).

Time: 8.40 AM IST.

Venue: Molyneux Park, Alexandra.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tim Seifert (VC)

Batters – Dean Brownlie, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford (C), Nick Kelly

All-Rounders –Anton Devcich, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers – Ish Sodhi, Brett Randell, Anurag Verma, Nathan G Smith

OTG vs NK Probable Playing XIs

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert (WK), Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Dean Brownlie (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Daniel Flynn, Joe Carter, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell.

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen, Nathan G Smith, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Max Chu (WK), Michael Rae.

OTG vs NK SQUADS

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert (wk), Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Dean Brownlie (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Daniel Flynn, Joe Carter, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell, Peter Bocock, Jake Gibson.

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen, Max Chu (wk), Jacob Duffy(C), Nathan G Smith, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Dale Phillips.

